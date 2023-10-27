Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 84,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 99,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 2,717,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,906. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

