Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 45,817 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 1.18% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $197,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $180,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,695,000 after acquiring an additional 594,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 682,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,650. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

