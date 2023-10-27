Scotia Capital Inc. Has $34.73 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $38.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,781.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,042.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,854.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,771.32 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,218.68.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

