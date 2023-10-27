Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $84,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $178.08. 883,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

