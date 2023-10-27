Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 13,738 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average is $262.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

