Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 69,274 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 69,274 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,082,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.