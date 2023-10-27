Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Performance

SE traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,522. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

