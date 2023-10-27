Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.60. Approximately 627,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,529,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

