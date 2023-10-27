Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 45.7%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Banco Macro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 189,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,189. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $840.39 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.4262 dividend. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

