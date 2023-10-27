Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Rises By 44.0%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,006. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 716.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.09%.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

