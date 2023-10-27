Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Increases By 45.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,317.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $60.21 on Friday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

