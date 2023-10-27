Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.80. 839,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 810,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,117,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,001,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 245,052 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 402,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

