Simmons Bank Sells 1,645 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.