Simmons Bank Sells 4,003 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,333. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

