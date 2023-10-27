Southern Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,450.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,528.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,529.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

