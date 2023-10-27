SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.65

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 69656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.