SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.96

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 345527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,093,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

