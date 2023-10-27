STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of STAG Industrial worth $46,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE STAG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 116,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,279. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.