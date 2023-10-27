Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 20,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.