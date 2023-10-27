Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,945 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

