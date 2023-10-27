Tanager Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.