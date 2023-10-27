Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.45 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

