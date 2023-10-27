Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

