Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 164,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

