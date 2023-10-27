Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 482,078 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,651,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,078 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vivani Medical were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VANI. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vivani Medical by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 35,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,558.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 427,128 shares of company stock valued at $418,649 in the last 90 days. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.12 on Friday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vivani Medical Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

