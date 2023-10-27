Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 742 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.56 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

