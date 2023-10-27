Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 74,409 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 55,454 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFSD opened at $46.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

