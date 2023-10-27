Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,412. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

