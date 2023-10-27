Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,829 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,510 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,749,000 after acquiring an additional 625,187 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after acquiring an additional 211,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,993. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

