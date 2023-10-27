Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,158,000 after buying an additional 55,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.10. 516,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,027. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

