Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.51. 201,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.74 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

