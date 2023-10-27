Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 26,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. 857,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,912. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

