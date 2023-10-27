Traders Buy Large Volume of Plains All American Pipeline Call Options (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 36,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 865% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,739 call options.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 2,322,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

