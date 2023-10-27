TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,885. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $982.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

