Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 4.5% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $196.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

