Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $16.04 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,834 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 5.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

General Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.