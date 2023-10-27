Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,446,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the previous session’s volume of 215,443 shares.The stock last traded at $100.54 and had previously closed at $100.92.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

