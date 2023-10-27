Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

