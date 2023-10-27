Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,556,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the previous session’s volume of 566,963 shares.The stock last traded at $75.77 and had previously closed at $77.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

