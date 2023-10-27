Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

