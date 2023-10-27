Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VWO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,940. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

