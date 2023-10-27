Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $195.16

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $195.16 and last traded at $195.40, with a volume of 595508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $213.50.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.