Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 13.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $196.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,118. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.74 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.