Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $379.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

