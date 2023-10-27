Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.57

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 38774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 404.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 286.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

