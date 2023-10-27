Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 10,122 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of CACI International worth $49,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.89. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.72%. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

