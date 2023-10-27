Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 147,267 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.16% of Kirby worth $53,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,264. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. 36,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,397. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.