Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 73,382 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $50,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,260,028 shares of company stock worth $616,913,016 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

