Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 85,508 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of International Game Technology worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 224.7% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. 520,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,910. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

