Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $41,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,428. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

